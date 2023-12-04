Haslett’s Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll is named GAM Senior Women’s Player of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll is one of Michigan’s most honored golfers, and she has been named the GAM Senior Women’s Player of the Year.

“I’m thankful the GAM provides opportunities for every age group across the board,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “We are lucky to have a state organization that runs so many great tournaments. I’m honored to be a player of the year.”

Slobodnik-Stoll is a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame and is also at the top of the 2023 Senior Women’s Points List. The 52-year-old Michigan State women’s golf coach is the winningest Golf Associate of Michigan golfer ever with 18 individual titles and also reached the round of 16 in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

Player of the Year point totals can be found on a pull-down from the PLAY tab at GAM.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.