Governor Whitmer: More than 25,400 Michiganders saved on college costs this semester

(zimmytws - stock.adobe.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 25,400 Michigan students saved on college this semester, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday.

Students saved money via the Michigan Advancement Scholarship, a scholarship for Michigan high school graduates needing financial aid. More than $53 million in scholarships were distributed.

Governor Whitmer championed the scholarship. Its goal is to increase the number of Michiganders with a degree or certification to 60% by 2030. Currently, 50.5% of residents have a degree or certification.

“The Michigan Achievement Scholarship has lowered the cost of college for over 25,400 students, helping them chase their dreams,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “By expanding the path to community college, private college, or a public university, we are helping more Michiganders ‘make it’ in Michigan. Together, we will achieve our Sixty by 30 goal, to have 60% of our working age population earn a post-secondary degree or skills training by 2030. Since I took office, we have made significant progress thanks to programs like Michigan Reconnect and the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.”

