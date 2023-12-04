Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately

(Unsplash)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders, all U.S. and Michigan flags on all public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be raised to full-staff immediately on Monday.

Flags statewide were lowered to half-staff since Nov. 25 following former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s death, who died on Nov. 19.

“First Lady Rosalynn Carter was an inspiring woman who touched many lives,” said Whitmer. “Her work as an advocate on mental health and housing and leadership as First Lady set an example for us all to follow. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, supporters, and staff.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations should raise flags to full-staff.

According to Whitmer’s office, flags should be returned to full-staff immediately on Monday, Dec. 4.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The orchestra hosts family series events four times throughout the year.
Learning music from the Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Additionally, the Historical Society will host their 3rd Annual Holiday Banquet on Dec. 7th.
Christmas Tree lighting and holiday open house in Jackson
Christmas Tree lighting and holiday open house in Jackson