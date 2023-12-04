Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders, all U.S. and Michigan flags on all public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be raised to full-staff immediately on Monday.

Flags statewide were lowered to half-staff since Nov. 25 following former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s death, who died on Nov. 19.

“First Lady Rosalynn Carter was an inspiring woman who touched many lives,” said Whitmer. “Her work as an advocate on mental health and housing and leadership as First Lady set an example for us all to follow. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, supporters, and staff.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations should raise flags to full-staff.

According to Whitmer’s office, flags should be returned to full-staff immediately on Monday, Dec. 4.

