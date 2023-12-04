Girls High School Basketball Begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Girls high school basketball is underway this week across Michigan with most mid Michigan teams opening play Tuesday. Boys teams have played the past week. In greater Lansing, Lansing Catholic is defending state champion and has nine players returning for coach Kacee Reid. Catholic opens at Lansing Sexton at 5:30pm Friday. Haslett has won four straight league titles and was 22-2 last season. Coach Ross Baker begins his eighth season and his team opens Tuesday night at Grand Ledge.

