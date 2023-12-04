Advertise With Us

Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024. The vote came from the Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Player Committee, with 15 of 16 possible votes.

Leyland was elected on his first HOF ballot and has the 18th-highest win total in history. He finished with eight postseason appearances, three pennants, three Manager of the Year honors, and a World Series title in 1997 with the Marlins.

Leyland made stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies, and Detroit Tigers, finishing with a 1,769–1,728 record and a .506 winning percentage. The final stop of Leyland’s career came with Detroit from 2006–2013, when he retired after the 2013 postseason. The last time Leyland managed was the 2017 World Baseball Classic for Team America, when the Americans won gold.

This is the first time that a manager has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame since 2013, when Bobby Cox, Tony La Russa, and Joe Torre were all chosen. The induction ceremony will take place in July of 2024.

