Advertise With Us

Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

Latest News

WILX Weather Website 12/4/2023 Midday
Flakes Early Tuesday then Milder Late Week
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the temperatures dropping...
WEATHER EXTRA: Light snow may be on the way
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go