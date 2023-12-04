Five MSU Hockey Players Get Special Invitations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five Michigan State hockey players have been invited to try out for the World Junior Championships which will be played in Sweden, December 26th through January 5th. Trying out for Team USA is goaltender Trey Augustine, forward Isaac Howard and defenseman Patrick Geary. Defenseman Maxim Strbak is with the Slovakian team and Tommi Mannisto is trying out for Finland. Any Spartans chosen will miss the Great Lakes Invitational tournament at the end of this month. MSU has a 10-4-2 season record and hosts Notre Dame for sellout games this Friday and Saturday nights.

