Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Tuesday snow showers
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have an area of low pressure that will pass south of Michigan today. The low will be close enough to the area to brush us with snow showers. It may be just warm enough for a few raindrops to mix in with the snowflakes. We do not expect much in the way of snowfall today with accumulations of a half an inch or less. High temperatures will be above freezing today in the mid to upper 30s. Roadways today should mainly be just wet from the snow. Partly cloudy skies are expected to return overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

Wednesday through Friday now look dry and we will be warming up, too. Highs climb to the upper 30s Wednesday; the mid 40s Thursday and the low 50s Friday. Wednesday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Thursday should end up being mostly sunny for a good portion of the day. The clouds rush back in over the area Friday. Rain showers move in Friday night.

Saturday looks like a soggy, rain-filled day with temperatures remaining near 50º, but the backside of the system on Sunday will bring a switch from rain to snow. This would be a dense, wetter snow that could bring us some accumulations. While it is still too far out to hone in on expected snowfall amounts at this time, we will continue to track the development of this system throughout the week and provide all updates when available.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 2001
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 2001
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Tuesday Snow Showers
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
End Of The Week Warm-Up
More rain and maybe a little snow returns by Sunday morning.
Another storm system is coming Sunday
Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend before another system comes in on Sunday.
Rain/snow ends Saturday morning, another system for Sunday