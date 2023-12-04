First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have an area of low pressure that will pass south of Michigan today. The low will be close enough to the area to brush us with snow showers. It may be just warm enough for a few raindrops to mix in with the snowflakes. We do not expect much in the way of snowfall today with accumulations of a half an inch or less. High temperatures will be above freezing today in the mid to upper 30s. Roadways today should mainly be just wet from the snow. Partly cloudy skies are expected to return overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

Wednesday through Friday now look dry and we will be warming up, too. Highs climb to the upper 30s Wednesday; the mid 40s Thursday and the low 50s Friday. Wednesday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Thursday should end up being mostly sunny for a good portion of the day. The clouds rush back in over the area Friday. Rain showers move in Friday night.

Saturday looks like a soggy, rain-filled day with temperatures remaining near 50º, but the backside of the system on Sunday will bring a switch from rain to snow. This would be a dense, wetter snow that could bring us some accumulations. While it is still too far out to hone in on expected snowfall amounts at this time, we will continue to track the development of this system throughout the week and provide all updates when available.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 69° 2001

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886

Jackson Record High: 69º 2001

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

