Advertise With Us

Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations

Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000 crystals on the kettle, applied one by one. (Source: WBZ)
By Levan Reid, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) – The Salvation Army near Boston is blinging out its red kettle.

The nonprofit organization teamed up with a local designer to help make this year’s kettle shine and encourage people to donate.

Fashion designer Sondra Celli took a call from the Waltham Salvation Army, wondering if she could do something that would make the kettle “pop.”

She decided to completely cover it in crystals.

“You could have the simplest little black outfit, and you put on a little bling, and it makes the whole thing,” Celli said.

Between Celli and the other employees of the Sondra Celli Company, they put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000 crystals on the kettle, applied one by one.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop said she was shocked to see how beautiful the kettle turned out.

“I just was in awe of the just shininess and just what it means,” Fullop said. “To know that we were cared about that much, that someone would take the time to do a kettle like this, so we could help the Salvation Army.”

Celli said that the team used Austrian crystals, which helped create the brilliance of the look.

“Every crystal has a lot of facets, and that’s why when the light hits it or in the sunlight, it goes crazy, and that’s what we want to do. Go crazy and give money to the Salvation Army this year,” Celli said.

And that’s exactly what the Salvation Army hopes will happen.

“For someone to see something like this, they are going to look at it and say, ‘Wow, they really went the extra mile to be able to help all those in the community at large that have a need,’” Fullop said.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $2.5 million this year nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing reopens following crash
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Jaycees Lansing hosted their annual Stuff The Bus event which helps bring necessities and toys...
Local shoppers Stuff The Bus, helping families in need
It is unknown as of Saturday if anyone was injured.
House fire leads to heavy first responder presence in Lansing
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
Each participant left with a goodie bag, a book, and a picture of Santa himself.
People enjoy breakfast with Santa in Lansing