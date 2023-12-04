Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital Monday after an ambulance was struck in a car crash.

The crash happened at 10:55 a.m. on Millet Highway and Canal Road in Delta Township. The ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital when they were hit. Officials said a paramedic and a firefighter were taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

