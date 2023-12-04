Advertise With Us

Community gathers for Grass Lake Festival of Lights

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County’s museums hosted a series of holiday events over the weekend, with one taking place in Grass Lake.

The Coe House Museum and Lost Railway Museum both participated in the Grass Lake Festival of Lights. The event featured 16 businesses that set up cookie stands throughout the town.

The Jolly Big Man himself was also present. Later Saturday evening, there was a parade. Organizers said that the event is an opportunity to bring the community together.

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a holiday market.

