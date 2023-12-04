WATCH: Coach Izzo speaks on start of Big Ten play

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartans are ready for conference play. Head coach Tom Izzo will speak with the media at noon on Monday about the upcoming games.

The Spartans are coming off nearly a week off following a big win over Georgia Southern University. During the 86-55 win for the Spartans, new football head coach Jonathan Smith was given a standing ovation when he was introduced to the crowd just before halftime.

Now comes the real test for the Spartans: Big Ten play. MSU will take the court on Tuesday at the Breslin Center hosting Wisconsin. The 6-2 Badgers are clawing away at the Top 25, sitting just outside at No. 26, even after stunning No. 3 Marquette with a 75-64 victory on Saturday in Madison, Wisc.

Meanwhile, the Spartans are 4-3 and looking to build on the win over GSU where five players were in double figures and held a 27-point lead at halftime.

The Spartans take on the Badgers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and can be seen on Peacock.

