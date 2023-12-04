Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a driver who may have witnessed a deadly crash on Business 127.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly crash happened on Business 127 at Chadwick Road on Nov. 22 just before 5 p.m. They believe the driver in the car pictured above may have seen something that could help police with their investigation.

The sheriff’s office said this driver is not believed to have been involved in the crash but could be helpful with the investigation.

The car appeared to have pulled up to Chadwick Road, heading southbound seconds after the crash.

If you are the driver of the car or know who the driver is, contact Sgt. Clarke at (989) 227-6559.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.