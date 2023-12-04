Christmas Tree lighting and holiday open house in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As we enter the season of giving, the Tompkins Historical Society House spreads joy to veterans by hosting its Holiday Open House.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Stewart Farm and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. The event will also feature a special Veterans Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, where attendees can sing Christmas carols. The organizers have made sure that the tree lighting ceremony is made special for veterans.

“This is the 15th year that the society has had a veterans tree on this corner,” said John Tuttle from the historical center. “They always get a tree somewhere in the community and decorate it with lights and tags that have all the military members’ names they know of hanging on the tree.”

Additionally, the Historical Society will host their 3rd Annual Holiday Banquet on Dec. 7th.

