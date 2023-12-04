Advertise With Us

Christmas Tree lighting and holiday open house in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As we enter the season of giving, the Tompkins Historical Society House spreads joy to veterans by hosting its Holiday Open House.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Stewart Farm and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. The event will also feature a special Veterans Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, where attendees can sing Christmas carols. The organizers have made sure that the tree lighting ceremony is made special for veterans.

“This is the 15th year that the society has had a veterans tree on this corner,” said John Tuttle from the historical center. “They always get a tree somewhere in the community and decorate it with lights and tags that have all the military members’ names they know of hanging on the tree.”

Additionally, the Historical Society will host their 3rd Annual Holiday Banquet on Dec. 7th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The orchestra hosts family series events four times throughout the year.
Learning music from the Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Workshop at Lansing Brewing Company