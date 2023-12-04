Big Week end For Spartan Wrestlers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s wrestling team opened its season with some record setting performances in Lancaster, Pa. The Spartans won three dual meets against wrestling traditional schools-- Franklin and Marshall, Bloomsburg and Presbyterian. The latter match was a 53-0 final, the most lopsided win in MSU wrestling history. This was the third consecutive season the MSU wrestlers opened with three straight victories.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.