Big Ten Play to Begin For MSU Hoops

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team opens Big Ten play this week with two games of the 20-game conference schedule. The Spartans host Wisconsin on Tuesday and play at Nebraska on Sunday. MSU has a 4-3 season record and will have had a week of rest after downing Georgia Southern early last week. MSU forward Malik Hall has been battling the flu and is considered questionable for the game with the Badgers, who upset third ranked Marquette in Madison this past week end.

