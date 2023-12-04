WATCH: AG Nessel’s Special Victims Unit announce charges in Mid-Michigan case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Attorney General Special Victim’s Unit will be making an announcement on Monday regarding charges in a Mid-Michigan case.

Details were limited. However, officials said the press conference will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 4.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.