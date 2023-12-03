Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police released additional information on Sunday on the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead overnight Friday.

On Dec. 1 at 11:23 p.m., Police were called out to a domestic assault situation at the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lansing. A few minutes later, the call turned into a shooting when a witness told police that a woman was outside screaming that she was shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Stephen Ruis Romero, standing next to a car with an open door in the driveway. The woman was sitting in the car.

Police told the man to show his hands and get on the ground when officials said the man presented a gun leading to officers engaging the suspect.

Shots were then fired at 11:26 p.m.

Officers then went up to the woman who originally called 911 where they discovered she was not shot.

After on-scene medical attention, Romero was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two officers are on paid administrative leave.

Officials said a shooting investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.

