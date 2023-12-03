Advertise With Us

Photographers go to LCC to give free portrait sessions

This was the 3rd year for the Help Portrait event.
(wilx)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People at Lansing Community College got a free professional photo shoot on Saturday. This is part of their annual event called ‘Help Portrait’.

The event is part of a global movement of photographers and volunteers giving back through free family photography. Photographers worldwide set up portrait studios on the first Saturday of December and give away free sessions.

All the families who visited received a professional photo session, which included a printed photo and a flash drive with all their digital images.

“We’ve met families that have come all 3 years,” said Steve Robinson. “They come and get their pictures taken. It’s actually great for us to see new babies and new additions to the family. But it’s a really joyful occasion to get a family photograph.”

Steve Robinson is the President of Lansing Community College. He says it helps apply learning for students of photography.

“Our photography faculty love to give back,” said Robinson. “They’re here taking pictures of folks, but it’s just another wonderful example of LCC putting community in our name. You know, we’re Lansing Community College. We love to give back to the community.”

This was the 3rd year for the Help Portrait event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
lansing police cruiser
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing
Car hits police car during accident investigation
Two officers injured after car hits police vehicle, tow truck during crash response
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Lansing library

Latest News

Ingham County ‘Shop With a Cop’ brings gifts to families in need
House fire leads to heavy first responder presence in Lansing
Whether they used their budget to expand their toy collection, or picked up Christmas presents...
Ingham County 'Shop With a Cop' brings gifts to families in need
More rain and maybe a little snow returns by Sunday morning.
Another storm system is coming Sunday