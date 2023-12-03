Photographers go to LCC to give free portrait sessions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People at Lansing Community College got a free professional photo shoot on Saturday. This is part of their annual event called ‘Help Portrait’.

The event is part of a global movement of photographers and volunteers giving back through free family photography. Photographers worldwide set up portrait studios on the first Saturday of December and give away free sessions.

All the families who visited received a professional photo session, which included a printed photo and a flash drive with all their digital images.

“We’ve met families that have come all 3 years,” said Steve Robinson. “They come and get their pictures taken. It’s actually great for us to see new babies and new additions to the family. But it’s a really joyful occasion to get a family photograph.”

Steve Robinson is the President of Lansing Community College. He says it helps apply learning for students of photography.

“Our photography faculty love to give back,” said Robinson. “They’re here taking pictures of folks, but it’s just another wonderful example of LCC putting community in our name. You know, we’re Lansing Community College. We love to give back to the community.”

This was the 3rd year for the Help Portrait event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.