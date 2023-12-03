Advertise With Us

People enjoy breakfast with Santa in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was the day for Breakfast with Santa at Post Oak Academy, hosted by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The Delta Tau Omega Chapter organized its 19th annual Breakfast with Santa event, which was free of charge.

This event started in 2003 and targets students from grades K-5 in the Lansing School District. The main goal of this free breakfast is to promote literacy among young children by gifting books for them to take home.

Each participant left with a goodie bag, a book, and a picture of Santa himself.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
lansing police cruiser
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing
Car hits police car during accident investigation
Two officers injured after car hits police vehicle, tow truck during crash response
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Lansing library

Latest News

Michigan International Speedway host toy drive for community
JCI Lansing annual Stuff The Bus event. Helping families in need.
Local shoppers Stuff The Bus, helping families in need
Photographers go to LCC to give free portrait sessions
Ingham County ‘Shop With a Cop’ brings gifts to families in need