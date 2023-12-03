People enjoy breakfast with Santa in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was the day for Breakfast with Santa at Post Oak Academy, hosted by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The Delta Tau Omega Chapter organized its 19th annual Breakfast with Santa event, which was free of charge.

This event started in 2003 and targets students from grades K-5 in the Lansing School District. The main goal of this free breakfast is to promote literacy among young children by gifting books for them to take home.

Each participant left with a goodie bag, a book, and a picture of Santa himself.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.