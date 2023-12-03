Advertise With Us

Michigan State basketball game in Detroit against Baylor has a new start time

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) and guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrate defeating...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) and guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrate defeating Marquette in a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s game on Nov. 16 against Baylor was moved to a 2 p.m. tipoff time at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. A big reason for this change of start time was because of the Detroit Lions game that was flexed to that same night at 8:15 p.m.

This presents the opportunity for fans to go catch the Michigan State game and the Detroit Lions game as well. The MSU game will be broadcast on Fox. Baylor is currently ranked the No. 9 team in the country and is undefeated at 8-0 on the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
lansing police cruiser
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Car hits police car during accident investigation
Two officers injured after car hits police vehicle, tow truck during crash response
WILX FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HOOPS
Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

Latest News

Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind...
The Detroit Lions bounce back and take down the Saints in New Orleans
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Matchups are set
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
WILX FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HOOPS
Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores