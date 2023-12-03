Michigan State basketball game in Detroit against Baylor has a new start time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s game on Nov. 16 against Baylor was moved to a 2 p.m. tipoff time at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. A big reason for this change of start time was because of the Detroit Lions game that was flexed to that same night at 8:15 p.m.

This presents the opportunity for fans to go catch the Michigan State game and the Detroit Lions game as well. The MSU game will be broadcast on Fox. Baylor is currently ranked the No. 9 team in the country and is undefeated at 8-0 on the season.

