Michigan International Speedway host toy drive for community

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The celebration of Christmas continues at the International Speedway in Brooklyn where a toy and food drive event took place on Saturday, to benefit local communities.

People arrived in Brooklyn with a food item or a new unwrapped toy as a donation. In exchange, they were to drive around the two-mile track in their cars, but not too fast, only 65 miles per hour.

The President of the Michigan International Speedway says it’s a chance to do something fun.

“Usually, we see several hundred cars,” said Joe Fowler. “This is a really giving and thoughtful community so it’s a popular event because people get to drive their vehicle on the track but also just because it’s a chance to give back and do some good in the community during the holiday season.”

The event will support many local charitable foundations, including the Brooklyn Food Pantry and Jackson County Toys for Tots.

“It’s fun for us because in this community we have people in need,” said Fowler. “The chance to be able to provide food to families who need it, a chance to provide some toys and gifts for kids during the holiday season. That means a lot of us because we’re part of this community and we love helping where we can.”

This was the 15th annual toy and food drive at the Speedway.

