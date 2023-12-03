Local shoppers Stuff The Bus, helping families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a chance to spread holiday cheer to those in need across Mid-Michigan on Saturday. Jaycees Lansing hosted their annual Stuff The Bus event which helps bring necessities and toys to people in Lansing.

The Stuff The Bus happened at the Walmart at Eastwood TownCenter. JCI Lansing hosts the annual event where a CATA bus is stuffed to the roof with clothes, household necessities, toys, and school supplies to benefit local children and their families through Gardner International Magnet School.

Jessica Anderson is the Stuff The Bus Chairperson and says the event is an emotional one.

“So there’s a little bit of that emotional, heart trigger, that they don’t have access to as many resources that others might,” said Anderson. “So they need things, not like school supplies, but down to underwear, belts, shoes, and things that you don’t think about but kids lose all the time.”

JCI Lansing members delivered the donations to the school immediately following the event.

