Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Grand River Avenue and Michigan Avenue is closed due to an accident, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

On Saturday, at around 11:30 p.m., MDOT announced that WB M-43 (Grand River Ave) at M-143 (Michigan Ave) closed due to an accident.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

