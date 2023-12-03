Ingham County ‘Shop With a Cop’ brings gifts to families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a long year of gathering donations, this year’s “Shop with a Cop” volunteer team gave dozens of Lansing area kids a holiday shopping spree.

Kids from the ages of five to 11 were each given $100 to spend Saturday at the Eastwood Town Center Walmart in Lansing. Each shopper was paired up with a member of local law enforcement, who kept track of their holiday shopping list.

The program, which began in 2005, is designed to help ease the cost burden of the holidays for families in need, and making sure there are presents under their tree on Christmas Day.

“I love being able to give back my time to help them have a better Christmas,” said Lansing Township Police Lt. Aaron Lightner.

Joining Lightner’s department was the Lansing Police Department, East Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State University Police, Ingham County Animal Control, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Sparrow Hospital Security.

Whether they used their budget to expand their own toy collection, or picked up Christmas presents for members of their family, “Shop with a Cop” kids filled their carts.

After hitting the check-out line, the many toys, games and snacks were taken to the elves’ station, where they were wrapped, and made ready to sit under the tree; but they couldn’t leave without paying a visit to Santa.

Some officers who volunteered their time, like Deputy Hodges with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, know first-hand the difference that shop with a cop can make.

“Before I was a police officer, I had a tragedy in my family, and my children were actually a part of this program,” he said. “So being able to come back and do this as a police officer now is phenomenal.”

Along with lifting the financial weight of the holidays from Lansing families’ shoulders, law enforcement says the program is another way to build positive relationships with kids in the communities they serve.

