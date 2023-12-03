Advertise With Us

House fire leads to heavy first responder presence in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials were on the scene Saturday evening for a house fire in north Lansing.

The house was located on Wisconsin Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street where crews were on the scene for a large fire.

News 10 arrived on the scene and saw the house badly burnt with smoke coming out.

Police taped off the house while crews were there.

It is unknown as of Saturday if anyone was injured.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

