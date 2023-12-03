Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Light snow possible Tuesday
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain from the weekend is off to the east. Today plan on clouds and hopefully a few peeks at the sun during the afternoon. High temperatures today top out in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with the chance of a few snowflakes overnight. Lows tonight drop back to the upper 20s.

A weak area of low pressure passes south of Michigan Tuesday and may brush the area with snow. Any snow accumulation should be less than an inch. High temperatures Tuesday will once again be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be warming up as we head into the end of the week. Highs climb to the upper 30s Wednesday; the mid 40s Thursday and the low 50s Friday. Wednesday and Thursday should be dry days with at least some sunshine both days. Rain showers are expected Friday.

Next weekend plan on rain Saturday. Sunday we potentially have a storm system in the area that could bring accumulating snow. Make sure to check back as we get closer to the weekend for updates.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 64° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

Latest News

First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
End Of The Week Warm-Up
More rain and maybe a little snow returns by Sunday morning.
Another storm system is coming Sunday
Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend before another system comes in on Sunday.
Rain/snow ends Saturday morning, another system for Sunday
Rain and snow will continue today and then another system comes in on Sunday.
Gloomy weather continues today