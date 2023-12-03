First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain from the weekend is off to the east. Today plan on clouds and hopefully a few peeks at the sun during the afternoon. High temperatures today top out in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with the chance of a few snowflakes overnight. Lows tonight drop back to the upper 20s.

A weak area of low pressure passes south of Michigan Tuesday and may brush the area with snow. Any snow accumulation should be less than an inch. High temperatures Tuesday will once again be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be warming up as we head into the end of the week. Highs climb to the upper 30s Wednesday; the mid 40s Thursday and the low 50s Friday. Wednesday and Thursday should be dry days with at least some sunshine both days. Rain showers are expected Friday.

Next weekend plan on rain Saturday. Sunday we potentially have a storm system in the area that could bring accumulating snow. Make sure to check back as we get closer to the weekend for updates.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1941

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886

Jackson Record High: 65º 1941

Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002

