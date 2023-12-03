The Detroit Lions bounce back and take down the Saints in New Orleans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The Detroit Lions struggled to get energy on Thanksgiving Day, and they felt flat. That wasn’t the case to start Sunday’s game in New Orleans. Less than eight minutes into the game, it was 21-0. David Montgomery capped off the Lions first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Then the first drive for the Saints is picked off by rookie safety Brian Branch.

Sam Laporta has continued to prove himself as a dangerous weapon for Detroit and had a 13-yard touchdown catch to make it a two-score game. On Detroit’s next drive, it was a 25-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown from Jared Goff to make it 21-0 with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

It would remain that way until Jimmy Graham got the Saints on the board with a 6-yard touchdown catch from Derek Carr. The Lions couldn’t get anything going on offense until they capped off the first half with a Riley Patterson field goal to make it 24-7.

The second half was a struggle for Detroit, as the Lions allowed a 2-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown run to make it 24-14. Taysom Hill was a weapon that Detroit couldn’t stop, and Hill had a touchdown run from a yard out to suddenly slice a 21-0 lead to 24-21.

A big catch from Sam Laporta set up a 32-yard field goal from Patterson to make it 27-21 and send it to the fourth quarter. A fumble by the Saints on their drive to start the final quarter was recovered by Detroit in New Orleans territory.

A double reverse run by second-year WR Jameson Williams ran it in for a 19-yard touchdown and dove superman style into the end zone. That gave Detroit a 33-21 lead after a failed 2-point conversion by Detroit. The Saints Derek Carr then had to leave the game after taking a massive hit that was penalized for roughing the passer.

On the next drive, Kamara took it in for a touchdown from a yard out with 7:30 remaining in the game to make it a 33-28 game. The Lions couldn’t get it done on the next drive. On third down, Montgomery dropped a wide open potential first down catch and Detroit punts.

Jameis Winston missed Chris Olave on 4th down on the next drive to turn it over. The Lions got the ball back, and it was Laporta again with a big-time grab to pick up the first down.

Jared Goff has an opportunity to seal the game on 3rd and 9th and somehow finds Josh Reynolds for the first down.

The Lions win 33-28 over New Orleans and have a 3-game lead in the NFC North with the second-best record in the NFC.

Laporta was fantastic, with a final line of nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. Goff finished 16 for 25 with 213 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Detroit advances to 9-3 on the season and will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

