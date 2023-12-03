Advertise With Us

College Football Playoff Matchups are set

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. College Football Playoff managers meet outside Chicago, facing the possibility of a conference-realignment induced tweak to how the field is set when the postseason system expands to 12 teams next year. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final college football playoff rankings were released at noon on Sunday. The Michigan Wolverines finished as the number-one team. Michigan won the Big Ten Championship over the Iowa Hawkeyes and was clearly the easy pick to be the top team once Georgia lost. The No. 2 seed is Washington, and the No. 3 seed is Texas. Both of the teams won their respective conference championships and will be switching conferences to begin next season.

The most controversial pick was the No. 4 seed. It came down to Florida State and Alabama. FSU didn’t lose a game and went 13-0, including a win in the ACC Championship. The Crimson Tide only had one loss on the season, and that came in week two against Texas. From that game on, Alabama continued to keep winning and snapped Georgia’s 29-game win streak.

Ultimately, it was Alabama that was chosen because Florida State’s star QB Jordan Travis went down two weeks ago and the Seminoles haven’t looked the same since.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in the Cotton Bowl

Both of these matchups should be great games, and there’s plenty of storylines to look at during them. Alabama’s head coach, Nick Saban, used to coach at Michigan State and Ohio State, so he’s very familiar with the Wolverines. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian used to be the head coach at Washington.

The National Championship will be between the two winners on January 8 in Houston, Texas.

