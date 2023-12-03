Advertise With Us

1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.((IMEU) Institute for Middle East)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) – One of the Palestinian students who was shot alongside his two friends in Vermont last weekend is now paralyzed from the chest down, his family said.

Burlington’s police chief said the students were wearing traditional scarves when they were shot.

Authorities said they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Hisham Awartani’s mother said a bullet became lodged in his spine.

She said her son is scheduled to be released from the hospital next week where he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

The alleged gunman, Jason Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
lansing police cruiser
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Car hits police car during accident investigation
Two officers injured after car hits police vehicle, tow truck during crash response
WILX FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HOOPS
Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

Latest News

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1 at the box office with $21 million debut
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia’s streak on top ends at 24 weeks