Two officers injured after car hits police vehicle, tow truck during accident response

Car hits police car during accident investigation(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Meridian Township Police car was struck while officers were investigating another, separate crash.

At around 7:48 p.m., Meridian Township police responded to a single-car crash near Marsh Rd.

While police were responding, another car hit an officer’s vehicle and a tow truck.

The emergency vehicles were blocking the main roadway while police investigated.

Two police officers were injured. Police did not say if any arrests were made.

