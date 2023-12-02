Sistas that Care: prioritizing Black women’s mental health

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women of color at Michigan State University are banding together, sharing their stories and supporting one another. Sistas that Care is a new organization on campus that prioritizes the mental health of black women.

“It’s kind of hard when there’s a bunch of students that just don’t look like you,” said Jakaira Lynn, Sistas that Care Vice President.

Lynn said having a safe space with other black women or just women of color in general was needed on campus.

According to Michigan State University’s Office of the Registrar in the fall of 2023, 64.4% of the student population was white and only 6.4% were black. Yabalu Bangura, a sophomore at the college said she has classes where she is the only black student. Bangura thinks new groups like Sista that Care is a great addition to the university.

“I think it’s very important not only to uplift one another but to show each other that we’re not alone and we can achieve very great things,” said Bangura.

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Farha Abbasi said women of color, especially black women ages 18 to 65 face a high rate of suicide.

“There are multiple reasons it is the constant still going on racism, not feeling validated,” said Abbasi.

“We get nasty looks or we just feel othered in a space because we don’t have people that look like us we don’t have professors that look like us so It’s just hard,” said Lynn.

It’s an ongoing battle for these students, but they’re determined to show others there are Sistas that Care.

To find more information on the organization, visit their Instagram @stc_msu. Applications to join will be posted at the beginning of each semester.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.