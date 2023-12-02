Advertise With Us

Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The passenger trolley in St. Johns tipped over Friday night, the City said in a statement.

The passenger trolley was set to provide rides to attendees of the St. Nick parade.

The City of St. Johns said it’s unclear how many people are injured. The incident is being investigated by the St. Johns Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Michigan State Police locate missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly

Latest News

Permit to relocate Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac approved with conditions
Asking for essentials: GL first responders need help with fulfilling wishlists
Police hold active violence training at Lansing VA clinic
Police hold active violence training at Lansing VA clinic
Ingham K9 passes away
Ingham County K9 dog passes away