Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The passenger trolley in St. Johns tipped over Friday night, the City said in a statement.

The passenger trolley was set to provide rides to attendees of the St. Nick parade.

The City of St. Johns said it’s unclear how many people are injured. The incident is being investigated by the St. Johns Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.