Mt. Brighton Ski Resort announces opening day for winter season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The wintery weather is coming and after the taste of snow Mid-Michigan saw, ski resorts have started preparing for opening day.

Nothing says a Mid-Michigan winter like skiing and snowboarding,g and at Mt. Brighton Ski Resort they’re getting ready for their big opening day on Saturday, December 2nd at 9 a.m.

“We’re just really excited about all the fun we have planned this season and we’re just really excited to get this winter started,” said General Manager Mike Giorgio.

Over the past week, the weather hasn’t cooperated and it’s posed some challenges but Giorgio says despite that, the resort is still ready for skiers and snowboarders.

“We really need everything to line up 28 degrees or less and we need a relative humidity of 80 percent or lower; really the lower the humidity, the better. It also rained a half an inch of rain today which is not ideal but you know here in the Midwest, especially Michigan, we’re extremely resilient,” said Giorgio.

Mt. Brighton has been making their snow, with overhead snowmakers covering the slopes and hills.

“We kind of do it in sections as we go through because we also have a lot of portable snow makers that we put out to help make snow,” said Giorgio.

Boots, boards, ski and helmets are ready for opening day and Giorgio says they’re expecting a full house.

“We expect a lot of excited people to come out, it’s really hard to tell. It’s still early in the season but we expect to be full and pretty popular,” said Giorgio.

The season is expected to last until next year.

“We usually have about 100 days so we look for about the beginning of December and we’ll go to about Mid-March or as long as we can go,” said Giorgio.

Mt. Brighton will be offering special events throughout the season... linked here is their special events calendar.

