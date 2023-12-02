Lansing Police on scene of officer-involved shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police officers are on the scene of what the Lansing Police say was an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on the 1600 Block of Massachusetts Ave. in Lansing.

It’s still an active scene. We’ll let you know when there’s more information available.

