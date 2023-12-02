Advertise With Us

Lansing Police on scene of officer-involved shooting

It’s still an active scene
lansing police cruiser
lansing police cruiser(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police officers are on the scene of what the Lansing Police say was an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on the 1600 Block of Massachusetts Ave. in Lansing.

It’s still an active scene. We’ll let you know when there’s more information available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Lansing library
Potter Park Zoo’s lioness dies
Michigan State Police locate missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade

Latest News

Skiing
Mt. Brighton Ski Resort announces opening day for winter season
Car hits police car during accident investigation
Two officers injured after car hits police vehicle, tow truck during crash response
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
Permit to relocate Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac approved with conditions