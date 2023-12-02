Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The opening week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Lansing Catholic where East Lansing opened its season.

Game of the Week: East Lansing 67, Lansing Catholic 15

East Lansing took down Lansing Catholic in dominant fashion for our Game of the Week

Final: Okemos 42, Williamston 26

Okemos took down Williamston as the Walton brothers combine for 28 points

Final: DeWitt 50 St. Johns 34

Final: Eastern 77, Eaton Rapids 57

Eastern wins at home 77 to 57 over Eaton Rapids

Final: Stockbridge 54, Olivet 44

Final: Charlotte 64, Hastings 43

Charlotte picks up their first win of season as they cruise to a 64-43 victory

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Nouvel Catholic Central 46

Final: Ionia 72, Greenville 62

Final: Dansville 49, Leslie 35

Dansville handles Leslie to move to 1-1

Final: Ovid-Elsie 56, Owosso 31

Ovid-Elsie takes down Owosso in season-opener

Final: Perry 66, Byron 26

Perry throttles Byron to move to 2-0

Other area scores:

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 59, Fulton 39

Potterville 58, Webberville 48

Adrian Lenawee Christian 73, Hanover-Horton 58 (ot)

East Jackson 65, Whitmore Lake 45

Hillsdale 50, Jonesville 40

Parma Western 53, Napoleon 47

Concord 74, Homer 41

Jackson Northwest 55, Pinckney 43

Waverly 58, Detroit Martin Luther King 57

Michigan Center 47, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 31

Jackson Christian 53, Camden-Frontier 19

Grand Ledge 56, Petoskey 45

Maple Valley 57, Saranac 44

Walled Lake Western 68, Haslett 62

