Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The opening week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Lansing Catholic where East Lansing opened its season.
Game of the Week: East Lansing 67, Lansing Catholic 15
Final: Okemos 42, Williamston 26
Final: DeWitt 50 St. Johns 34
Final: Eastern 77, Eaton Rapids 57
Final: Stockbridge 54, Olivet 44
Final: Charlotte 64, Hastings 43
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Nouvel Catholic Central 46
Final: Ionia 72, Greenville 62
Final: Dansville 49, Leslie 35
Final: Ovid-Elsie 56, Owosso 31
Final: Perry 66, Byron 26
Other area scores:
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 59, Fulton 39
Potterville 58, Webberville 48
Adrian Lenawee Christian 73, Hanover-Horton 58 (ot)
East Jackson 65, Whitmore Lake 45
Hillsdale 50, Jonesville 40
Parma Western 53, Napoleon 47
Concord 74, Homer 41
Jackson Northwest 55, Pinckney 43
Waverly 58, Detroit Martin Luther King 57
Michigan Center 47, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 31
Jackson Christian 53, Camden-Frontier 19
Grand Ledge 56, Petoskey 45
Maple Valley 57, Saranac 44
Walled Lake Western 68, Haslett 62
