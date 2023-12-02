Asking for essentials: GL first responders need help with fulfilling wishlists

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Legos, Barbies, and teddy bears... every child has that special item on their wish list.

However, for some families with teens right here in Mid-Michigan, wish lists are full of needs and not wants.

“Laundry soap, paper plates, plastic forks, winter coats, underwear, and crew socks, not ankle socks, but the crew socks have been a big ask,” said Jill Fewer, a Grand Ledge Police Officer.

Grand Ledge police and fire have adopted 5 local families for Christmas. All of the families are single-parent households, with two moms, two dads, and one grandma.

“Seeing the need, and then, I remembered this because I was a child on the other end of the spectrum,” said Fewer.

The families they’re supporting were identified by first responders in the field, and nominated by community members.

“Yes we do see people in their worst moment, but this way we see smiles. It’s the smiles that really keep us going,” said Mike Roman, the Grand Ledge Fire Chief.

Although they’re in need of lots of basic necessities, the youngest child they’re serving is nine and the oldest is 15, meaning they could use some more mature presents.

“If there’s someone watching within the Grand Ledge area that could use toddler items, reach out to me,” said Fewer as she referenced the pile of presents for young children behind her, “We have teenagers who are asking for makeup and feminine products. Some are necessities some are wants, but just because you’re a teenager doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have Christmas in our eyes.”

Aside from basic necessities like toothbrushes and toothpaste, they’re hoping to fill a gap for older kids who might otherwise go without. Fewer says most Christmas drives serve kids up to the 4th grade.

Their drive was first started by Fewer, who was once in a spot similar to these families.

“My parents and my family did what they could, and I had a great childhood don’t get me wrong, but there was struggles, and there was a Christmas I remember, where if someone didn’t donate us a Christmas tree, we wouldn’t have had a Christmas tree,” said Fewer.

Paying it forward, to make sure no child or family goes without Christmas.

The Grand Ledge Police Department will be collecting for these families until December 9th. If you’d like to donate, you can send items or money to Grand Ledge Police or fire.

Some of the ‘want’ style presents on their wish lists are as follows:

Skincare & makeup

Lilo and Stitch items

Legos

Xbox games

Balls

Nerf guns or accessories

Sports-related items

Dolls

Puzzles

Squishmallow

Tablet

Nintendo Switch Games

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 for Playstation 5

Pop figures - Funko

Duolingo Owl toy

Some of the ‘need’ style presents on their wish lists are as follows:

Portable clothes washing machine

Shower products

‘Stuff for long hair’

Women’s clothes size large

Women’s bras and underwear size large

Women’s sports bras size large

Women’s shoes size 9

Men’s clothes size XXL

Men’s undergarments XXL

Men’s shoe size 13

Men’s clothes size medium

Men’s shoe size 8

Women’s jeans size 16

Women’s shirts & sweaters size XXL

Women’s black winter coat size XXL

Women’s shoe size 9.5

Girls pants and shirts size 10/12

Women’s shoes size 5

Men’s winter coat size 14/16

Crew socks

Men’s pants size 12

Men’s shirts 12/14

Men’s shoe size 8

Hangers

Tote

Shoe rack

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Paper plates

Plastic silverware

Dish soap and sponges

Body Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Fabric softener sheets

Towels

Pots and pans

Plate set

Cleaning supplies

Silverware

Feminine hygiene products

