16 people injured after trolly flips over in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were injured Friday night after a trolly that provided rides to the Santa Parade overturned.

Officials from St. Johns said police were sent out just after 5 p.m. Friday after a trolly flipped over on North Clinton Avenue. The trolly was carrying 20 passengers when the incident happened. Police, fire, and ambulance personnel already there for the event quickly provided emergency medical services for those who were injured.

16 people had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were later released.

Many bystanders also offered immediate help which included St. Johns City employees.

Investigators said it was determined that alcohol was not a contributing factor to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.