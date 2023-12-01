You’re Not Alone: Unique local program offers veterans PTSD therapy centered around beekeeping

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This month, our “You’re Not Alone” mental health series shines a light on an intensive and unique therapeutic program for veterans centered around beekeeping.

The Heroes to Hives program is free to veterans and their families, teaching online and in-person beekeeping courses. The program is offered through Michigan Food and Farming Systems. Through beekeeping education, Heroes to Hives supports U.S. Service members’ financial and personal health through beekeeping.

The program has helped over 10,000 U.S. Veterans complete their free 9-month beekeeping education course that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recognizes.

Veteran and Master Beekeeper Gary Brown runs the program out of the Charlotte VFW Post 2406 at 695 Lansing Rd., just off of I-96. As a 60 percent retired vet, Brown never thought he’d be a Master Beekeeper.

“I have become the bee man in our department of Michigan,” says Brown. “I started with two hives, which eventually grew to five hives. Then, it grew up to over thirty hives all in two years. Then, I became a teacher.”

Brown was drawn to therapy through beekeeping after struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Like so many veterans, Brown struggled to get out of his own thoughts. Beekeeping was what brought him out of what he calls the “bubble.”

“PTSD can happen to anybody,” says Brown. “It can be caused from anything. Something happens that just scares the daylights out of you, and it causes PTSD. Your mind is constantly aware of this tragedy. When a person who’s new to beekeeping joins the program, it brings their mind into a different realm. So, you’re mind gets out of the realm of what happened to you tragically, and it changes you into thinking about honey bees.”

Founded after World War I, Heroes to Hives aimed at giving disabled veterans the tools and education needed to become successful beekeepers. However, even then, it was clear that beekeeping did more for veterans than just keeping them busy. The hands-on hobby requires a veteran’s undivided attention, making it practically impossible to think of anything else.

Gary says veterans are forced to work slow, adding, “We tell our veterans that slow is the way to go.” Veterans will learn early on that fast movements aren’t favorable when working with honey bees.

Veteran David Eddy has been the Post Commander of the VFW Post 2406 for the past three years. During which, he’s watched the Heroes to Hives program grow into an expansive network of veterans from across the country, all aiming towards a similar purpose.

“Of course, it’s great for the post, but what it’s really great for is the veterans in our communities,” said Eddy. “We’re uniquely positioned in our geographic location to support the National Home. Gary has been able to do that with the Heroes to Hives program.”

During the free 9-month program, veterans will learn everything from the inner mechanisms of beehives to the incredibly complex life of a worker bee. The program is designed to train veterans through over 100 hours of online training, coupled with on-ground training opportunities. Brown teaches his course through various learning modules, including therapeutic practices in the bee yard.

According to Heroes to Hives, 97 percent of veterans who complete the program report increased confidence in keeping bees and would recommend Heroes to Hives to another person.

“I have a lot of students in this course that have PTSD,” said Brown. “It helped them. It brings them out of their little bubble. I have students that are really quiet when they first start. They didn’t want to work in the bee yard. By the time they realize it, they’re working in that hive, and it brings them right out. When I hand them their graduation certificates, they always have big smiles on their faces.”

Post-Commander Eddy hopes to see Heroes to Hives expand so that all veterans can participate.

“The farther we can spread Heroes to Hives, the better it will be for all of us in the end,” said Eddy. “So we can continue to help each other, lift each other up, and give one another something that is tangible and makes them feel like they’ve accomplished something.”

Veterans do not have to struggle with PTSD to participate in the program. Heroes to Hives is open to all U.S. Veterans who are interested.

“Not every veteran has PTSD, but every veteran has some issue. Every veteran has moments in their life, right?” said Eddy. “To be able to be here for our veterans in our community, in particular those veterans that have served on foreign soil, or combat veterans, they need a place that’s safe and welcome. They need a place where they can have common fellowship and comradery. Their families can come with them. The more we’re able to help our veterans here, the better we can help all veterans in our community.”

The application to participate in the 2024 Heroes to Hives program is open for all U.S. Armed Service Members, including Veterans, Active Duty or National Guard Members, dependents of participating service members, Gold Star family members, and surviving spouses of U.S. veterans.

“I just can’t tell you the excitement and joy I get out of helping people. I get a lot of excitement out of reaching this program because it’s so important,” said Brown. “Beekeeping will change your life.”

Those interested in applying for the 2024 Heroes to Hives program can find more information here. Applications are open now through February 28th, 2024.

To learn more about the Heroes to Hives program, click here.

After applying, Brown says interested parties should reach out to Brown to make sure he’s aware of their submission through his website. Brown’s contact information can be found there as well.

