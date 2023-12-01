What the Tech?: Gifts for mom

Not long ago many moms and grandmoms were intimidated by tech. Not so much anymore.

In fact, these tech gadgets may be something they use every day of the year. One of my favorite gadgets for anyone this year is the Ember coffee mug. It keeps coffee or tea at a perfect sipping temperature no matter where you take it. The Ember charges on a coaster.

When it senses hot liquid, it maintains a temperature for, I timed it at one-and-a-half hours. It doesn’t have to sit on the charger. It connects to an app where you set a precise temperature to maintain, but the app is not required to use it.

144 degrees is, according to the Ember app, a not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperature. And nobody likes taking a sip of lukewarm coffee. Digital picture frames are so much better than they were a few years ago.

The Nixplay frame displays photos without using much electricity. What I like about it, is you can send photos wirelessly from your phone to the frame even when you’re not there with her. Upload individual photos or create albums to share. She’ll be pleasantly surprised to see fresh photos of her kids and grandkids pop up in the frame.

Readers love the convenience of a Kindle Paperwhite.

I know a librarian in fact who swore she’d never reread a paperback as she keeps over a hundred books stored in her Kindle library. The paper-ink screen makes it easy to read in full sunlight and she won’t need a lamp or book light to read in the dark. Plus, you can send her books to be delivered wirelessly anytime you’d like from your own Amazon account. She can also read library books on a Kindle using the Libby app for free.

And finally, if you really want to splurge, the Apple Watch Series 9. The latest Apple Watch that tracks heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, and AFib. Plus all the other modern-day conveniences such as taking phone calls, texts, and social media notifications and paying for things with an Apple Card.

The Series 9 also has the ability to answer calls just by tapping your fingers together.

She’ll think of you the next time she needs to answer a call with her hands full.

