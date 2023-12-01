WEATHER EXTRA: Rain and snow for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a messy storm system that will pass south of Michigan on Friday. The storm will be close enough to the area to bring rain into early Saturday. The tricky part of this storm is that it will be just cold enough aloft for snowflakes to mix with the raindrops at times today into tonight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details as we head into the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2023

Average High: 40º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1970

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1886

Jackson Record High: 65º 1970

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966

