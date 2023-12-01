Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Rain and snow for Friday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a messy storm system that will pass south of Michigan on Friday. The storm will be close enough to the area to bring rain into early Saturday. The tricky part of this storm is that it will be just cold enough aloft for snowflakes to mix with the raindrops at times today into tonight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details as we head into the weekend.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2023

  • Average High: 40º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1970
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1970
  • Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966

