UAW launches effort to expand membership to non-union factories

In a Facebook livestream announcement Wednesday, Fain announced that he and thousands of union workers are pushing to double UAW membership.
By Riley Connell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It took historic contract wins to end a historic strike, and those wins have only fanned the fire for UAW President Shawn Sain, who’s launched a campaign to organize non-union auto plants across the country.

Recent contract agreements with the auto industry big three outlined a 25 percent wage increase across the life of the contract, the return of cost of living allowance (COLA), the elimination of a tiered wage system, and several other benefits the UAW went on strike to gain.

“It’s not just the big three; it’s across the auto industry,” Fain said. “CEOs are raking in billions, while auto workers’ real wages are falling.”

Labor expert and Michigan State University professor, Dr. Peter Berg, said Fain’s goals are possible, but not without obstacles.

“I think it’s going to take some time,” he said. “I think they haven’t been successful in organizing a southern, non-union auto plant.”

Berg said union membership is coming mostly from Midwest workers in states like Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, where there’s been a history of unionization. Fain has set his sights on 13 automakers, including Toyota, Honda and Nissan, whose assembly plants mostly reside in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Despite those states’ southern location, Berg said the union’s recent success could be persuasive.

“What they’re going to promise some of those workers in southern states is, we can substantially raise your wages,” he said. “Based on what they’ve achieved, they can point to something they’ve actually done.”

Union contracts have also pushed Toyota and Hyundai to make wage increases. But if Fain has it his way, they could soon be settling contracts of their own.

