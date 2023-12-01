Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Lions get primetime slot, high school basketball underway

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Lions moving to primetime on Dec. 16 and the comeback wins for some D-II and D-III football teams. Plus high school basketball is officially underway so we preview our Game of the Week!

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

