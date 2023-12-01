Schools Rule: Okemos High School students join club to give back to the community

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Those who live in or around the Okemos area might be familiar with the students who give back to their community.

“We have two leaders assigned to different parts of our community, so we reach about 20 to 30 different areas within our community from elderly homes to elementary schools to soup kitchens,” said Rachel Freeman-Baldwin, the Action Club Advisor.

Baldwin said they have had around 400 students get involved in Action Club.

“We really work hard to make sure the events are fun and meaningful,” said Baldwin. “Our hope is that after they do one, they realize, ‘Oh, I feel really good,’ and they want to do another one.”

Students at Okemos High School talked about their favorite events they helped out in.

“The 5Ks, we were doing some course marshaling, and we were just supporting and cheering on the runners, and just motivating them and to say that ‘you are feeling the pain right now, but you can still get through and achieve your goals,’” said Elizabeth Gutierrez.

“I thought it was so fun just to see people’s reactions to doing small things that kind of brighten people’s days,” said Nat Westrate.

“I think my favorite event was volunteering at one of Kenewas PLC days and helping out in their aftercare program. Just like playing with the kids and talking to them,” said Qianyun Zhong.

Although some students do only a couple of events for college applications, others just enjoy spending time with friends and helping make a difference.

“It is really an opportunity for kids to find their love and their responsibility to giving back to our community,” said Baldwin.

One of the upcoming events the Okemos Action Club will be doing is gift-wrapping presents for Okemos High School families in need through Okemos Cares.

