Salvation Army in serious need of volunteers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Salvation Army is asking for more volunteers this holiday season.

The charity org says that it’s seeing a major increase in requests for assistance when compared to last year, including 10,988 people asking for help in the Mid-Michigan area. 6,475 of those people are children.

As a result, the Salvation Army is asking for more volunteers at its Toy Shop distribution center.

Volunteer times are below:

Monday, December 11, from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM - 23 volunteers needed.

Tuesday, December 12, from 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM - 6 volunteers needed.

Wednesday, December 13, from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM - 18 volunteers needed.

Wednesday, December 13, from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM - 19 volunteers needed.

Thursday, December 14, from 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM - 7 volunteers needed.

Friday, December 15, from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM - 13 volunteers needed.

Monday, December 18, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM - 4 volunteers to assist in gift transportation (Must be able to lift).

Tuesday, December 19, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM - 2 volunteers to assist in gift transportation (Must be able to lift).

Tuesday, December 19, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM - 3 volunteers to assist in gift transportation (Must be able to lift).

Wednesday, December 20, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM - 1 volunteer for sorting and packing gifts (Must be able to lift).

Wednesday, December 20, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM - 1 volunteer for sorting and packing gifts (Must be able to lift).

Thursday, December 21, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM - 2 volunteers for check-in and order management (Must be able to lift).

To volunteer, contact the Salvation Army of Lansing at 517-484-4424.

