Rise in methamphetamine in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan are getting hooked on the highly addictive drug, Methamphetamine.

November 30th is the day used to raise awareness of the highly addictive drug that claims the lives of hundreds of Michigan residents a year. Patrick Patterson is the Executive Director of Mid-Michigan Recovery Services and he says there has been a 13 percent rise in patients addicted to meth that he has treated this year alone.

“What we’re currently concerned about are the drug enforcement agency reports of the rise in methamphetamine adulteration but also the manufacture of a super meth,” said Patterson, “Don’t take drugs that don’t come out of a prescription bottle because stuff that’s bought on the street or from unofficial sources on the internet… Say you’re trying to buy Adderall you have to be really careful because the dealers put stronger stuff in it.”

The State of Michigan reports that in the first half of 2022, more than half of people who died from a meth involved death, also tested positive for other drugs. The most prevalent being Fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and very easy to get in as an adulterant because it’s such a powerful drug and it takes such a small… micrograms to make it toxic,” said Patterson.

Patterson says he has also seen meth cut with xylazine, a very powerful horse tranquilizer.

“The drug dealers are nasty marketers so if they can put more different types of drugs in the same drug then there’s a greater hook with different cravings that result from the withdrawal of those drugs,” said Patterson.

The Drug Enforcement Administration warns people not to buy any type of prescription drug that doesn’t come from a licensed pharmacist. Drugs like meth can not be treated with Narcan, if you believe you have taken something like it, get to a hospital or call 911 as soon as possible.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction -- here are some resources:

https://www.midmichiganrecoveryservices.org/support.html

Mental Health Crisis Call Toll Free: (800) 372-846024 hours a day

Looking for assistance with a problem and you don’t know where to turn? Dial 2-1-1 for all human service needs!

