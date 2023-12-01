Advertise With Us

Rain and snow showers on Friday, plus a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been a gloomy day so far around Mid-Michigan and we will see this continue for the rest of the day. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the rain and snow showers you can expect heading into the weekend and part of next week, and the slight warmup in temperatures next week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2023

  • Average High: 40º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1970
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1970
  • Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting
Multiple protests erupt during Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to MSU

Latest News

Potter Park Zoo’s lioness dies
Rain and snow will continue today and then another system comes in on Sunday.
Gloomy weather continues today
Case against Lansing teen accused of shooting, killing political canvasser moves to Circuit Court
We have a messy storm system that will pass south of Michigan on Friday. First Alert Chief...
WEATHER EXTRA: Rain and snow for Friday