Preview of first basketball Friday Night Frenzy of the season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a big week of Friday night Frenzy coming up with football season over; it’s now on to basketball. In the game of the week, K. J. Torbert transferred from Okemos to East Lansing, making his new team likely much stronger. The Trojans open up Friday at Lansing Catholic. Ray Mitchell returns as head coach for his sixth season after a 15-9 record last winter.

“It’s exciting because we have some good guys back and some good new guys, and football season just ended here, so it is only our fourth practice with some of those guys, so we’re just trying to get the ball rolling a little bit,” said Mitchell.

The Laingsburg Wolfpack were 25-1 a year ago and opened with a 22-point win at home this week against Haslett behind senior Zander Woodruff, easily one of the area’s top players. Laingsburg is off tomorrow, but this is the team to beat; they would appear for the CMAC title again this winter, and the next game is a league showdown next Wednesday at Pewamo Westphalia. They have a season just a bit better than last winter.

“You know we want to have a season like last year, but we have to play well and concentrate on this season. It’s one of our goals to get to the Breslin, and we didn’t quite make it last year, but that’s what we want to do this year: get to the Breslin,” said Woodruff.

