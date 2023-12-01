Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo’s lioness dies

(Potter Park Zoo)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo’s African lioness has died.

Ulana, the 19-year-old lioness, was receiving treatment for spinal disease for the last year and a half. After her condition declined in the recent weeks, she was humanely euthanized on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“Animal care and veterinary teams worked together for the last year and a half to give Ulana the best life possible despite her spinal disease. Unfortunately, her condition declined, and the zoo staff did not want her to suffer,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace, Director of Animal Health at Potter Park Zoo. A complete autopsy will be performed in the coming weeks.

Ulana was born on March 26, 2004. Along with her sister, Saida, she arrived at the zoo in 2011 and joined Kota, the zoo’s lion. Potter Park Zoo said the three formed a “regal trio that captivated the hearts of all who visited.”

“Ulana was not just a lioness; she was family. As her keeper, witnessing her strength and grace was a privilege. While we navigate this loss, our commitment to all of the animals in our care remains unwavering, and we appreciate the support and understanding of our community during this challenging time,” said Annie Marcum, Carnivore and Primate Area Lead Keeper.

She surpassed the median life expectancy of lions—which is 16.9 years.

“Ulana, a symbol of strength and grace, held a special place in the Potter Park Zoo community,” wrote Potter Park Zoo on Facebook. “With her commanding presence, she became an icon, leaving a lasting mark on the hearts of visitors and staff alike.”

