Police hold active violence training at Lansing VA clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gunfire and running employees is a sight and sound that no one hopes to ever experience.

Friday afternoon Lansing Police, Michigan State Police, and Battle Creek VA Police took part in several real-world active violence situations alongside Lansing VA clinic employees.

The staff played as live actors for officers to engage with and protect.

Officer Alex Slobin with the Lasing Police said working with real people in a real situation is beneficial for both parties.

Slobin said, “There are actual actors here that don’t train with us so they are getting to experience what happens when we come in and we are also seeing real-life people who have not experienced something like this before.”

After each scenario leadership took time to speak with everyone about what they could do better.

Rene Williams who works at the Clinic said although the situation was still fake, it was still scary to think about people who have experienced something similar in real life.

“it is always scary but I think the more exposure you get to different things that could happen, you are just going to do bettter if it does happen”, said Williams.

The real life situations saw police armed with airsoft guns enter the clinic and search for a gunman.

Although the clinic hopes these acts of violence never happen, they hope the employees who chose to participate will be ready if the worst happens.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.